Heart of Holyoke benefit concert comes to a close

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Nearly 50 artists donated their time this weekend to help support hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico.

Sunday night was the final night of the Heart for Holyoke Benefit Concert, at Gateway City Arts.

All of the money raised during the past few days will either be sent to Puerto Rico, or stay here in western Massachusetts to help the Puerto Rican residents who are resettling here.

Vitek Kruta from Gateway City Arts, told 22News, “We are in Holyoke and this is one of the strongest communities for Puerto Rico, and we have a lot of Puerto Rican friends, so this is a much bigger problem for all of us. We see our friends suffering and their families. We are artists and we are capable of helping.”

Kruta told 22News they raised more than $10,000 over the past few days.