Florida police break up union rally at entrance to Disney World

(WTNH) – A rally held by Disney employees was broken up by police at the entrance to Walt Disney World in Orlando. Police were called to the rally on Thursday after it caused massive traffic delays lasting more than two hours.

The workers’ union representing 38,000 Disney staff members is pushing for a pay increase from $10 to $15 an hour. Disney officials say they agree their cast members deserve a raise, but they are proposing a five-percent increase over two years. Some employees say that’s not enough.

Orange County deputies broke up the rally without incident.

Pay negotiations between Disney and its unionized workers will continue next week.