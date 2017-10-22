Documents surrounding assassination of JFK set to be released

(WWLP) – President Donald Trump won’t stand in the way of thousands of classified documents surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy being released to the public this week. JFK was 43 years old when he assumed office.

It’s been nearly 54 years, since John F. Kennedy was assassinated by Lee Harvey Oswald.

Kris Miner from Flint, Michigan told 22News, “It was the only time I’ve seen a male teacher cry. My teacher came in from the office in tears and said, ‘we were immediately dismissed to go home.’ and we spent the next four days or so glued to the TV.”

The details surrounding the death of the 35th president, continues to fascinate people, some even doubting the identity of the man who fired the fatal shots that took his life.

Since he was shot and killed in Dallas on November 22, 1963, numerous conspiracy theories have spurred.

President Trump announced on twitter Saturday, he plans to release thousands of classified documents that have been held by the National Archives and Records Administration for decades.

JFK’s Great-nephew and current Massachusetts congressman Joe Kennedy III recently said, he wished the Trump administration contacted his family first.

Kennedy told 22News, “These are documents that obviously have been kept behind closed doors for an awful long time, and I absolutely tend towards disclosure of government-held documents. That being said, it would’ve been nice if there were some communication between this Administration and members of our family.”

The national archives has until Thursday to release the documents. Under the JFK Assassination Records Collection Act passed in 1992, only the president can block the release.