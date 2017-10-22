24th Annual Rays of Hope Walk and Run taking place in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – October is breast cancer awareness month and today marks the 24th Annual Rays of Hope Walk and Run.

Since 1994 this has been one of the most successful fundraising walks in western Massachusetts for breast cancer. Today thousands will run and walk for a cure.

Over the years this event has grown from 500 participants raising 50-thousand dollars to over 20-thousand runners and walkers raising 13.7 million dollars to date. Breast cancer survivors will be welcomed to gather in a Pink Hope lounge where they will be given a gift and take a 2017 survivors photo.

Local businesses and related programs will also offer various information about breast cancer to the public. Funds raised during this annual walk will remain local and administered by the Baystate Health Foundation to assist patients and families affected by breast cancer.

Funds also support treatment and research.