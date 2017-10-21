U.S.S. Constitution sails for first time in three years

(WTNH) – For the first time in three years, Old Ironsides is sailing again. Friday’s joyride around Boston was in honor of the Navy’s 242nd birthday, and the 220th anniversary of the iconic vessel’s maiden voyage.

The U.S.S. Constitution is the oldest commissioned warship. It fired a 21-gun salute into the waters off of the fort on Friday. Its cannons went off 17 times as it passed the U.S. Coast Guard station during its trip, which is the former shipyard where the Constitution was built.

The ship earned its nickname during the War of 1812 with Britain, when cannonballs bounced off her sides.