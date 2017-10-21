State Police continues stabbing investigation in Westhampton

WESTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The search continues Saturday for the person responsible for stabbing a man at his home in the town of Westhampton Friday afternoon.

State Trooper Dustin Fitch told 22News, detectives assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney’s office are looking into the incident on North West road in that Hampshire county community it’s alleged the victim may have interrupted a burglary.

The wounded resident was taken to the hospital where he’s expected to recover from the attack.