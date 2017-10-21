Springfield e-cycling event helps residents properly dispose of electronics

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – From old computers, to broken down television sets, the Keep Springfield Beautiful organization helped people get rid of their clutter Saturday.

The group held an e-cycling event at the Duggan Middle School parking lot on Wilbraham Road. Residents were able to safely dispose of their old electronics that they no longer need.

Melvin Edwards told 22News they saw a variety of different electronics. “We have dehumidifiers, we have air conditioners, computers, laptops, towers – there’s all types of electronics, anything.”

Edwards added that giving people a place to get rid of their electronics also helps prevent illegal dumping.

