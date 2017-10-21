Push for ‘bump stock’ ban slowed by process, language

BOSTON (AP) — Procedural issues and disagreements appear to have stalled at least temporarily a proposed ban in Massachusetts on “bump stocks,” devices intended to increase the rate at which a firearm discharges.

State lawmakers seemed poised to quickly approve a first-in-the-nation ban in the days following the mass shooting that killed 58 people at a Las Vegas music festival. But language differs in the House and Senate versions of the measure, which is attached to an $85 million appropriations bill that also must be reconciled by the two chambers.

The House version does not specifically mention bump stocks but would cover almost any device intended to increase the rate of discharge. The proposed Senate ban would be limited to bump stocks and trigger cranks.

Gun rights advocates say the House language is unnecessarily broad.

___

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.