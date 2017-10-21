CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Who knew that the unconventional lifestyle of a Harvard psychology professor, his brilliant wife and their lovely student, would be the inspiration for the Wonder Woman comic books?

“Professor Marston and the Wonder Women” is a fascinating glimpse into the sexual taboos of the 1930s and “40s.

Luke Evans controversial love life stimulated his creative juices.Obviously the made a secret of their three way attraction for each other, until their scandalous lifestyle worked its way into the fabric of Professor Marston’s increasingly shocking comic book exploits of “Wonder Woman”.

It was only a matter of time before the professor found himself defending his work against the censors.

Unfortunately for him, the attitudes of the time were a bit too narrow to accommodate his feminist outlook. Why even the women in his life couldn’t quite grasp his vision.

Let me tell you, “Professor Marston and the Wonder Women” is inspired moviemaking. It’s a first rate passionate drama that stirs your emotions.

It’s so good, I don’t hesitate giving “Professor Marston and the Wonder Women” 4 stars. Rebecca Hall and Bella Heathcote deserve standing ovations.

Rated R

2 Hours 15 minutes

Luke Evans, Rebecca Hall, Bella Heathcote