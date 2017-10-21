Patriots fans anticipate Sundays match up against Falcons

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The New England Patriots will be taking on the Atlanta Falcons Sunday in a rematch of Super Bowl 51.

It’s a rematch of a game that many have called one of the greatest Super Bowl’s of all-time.

Although Sunday’s game may not hold the same importance, fans are still excited for the prime time match up.

The last time these teams faced off, the Patriots made one of the greatest comebacks in NFL history, coming back from a 28-3 deficit to win their 5th Super Bowl Championship.

Following the Super Bowl, both teams have struggled in the start of the 2017 season.

The Patriots have looked better of late winning their last two games.

Although the Super Bowl was over eight months ago, one fan told 22News he expects the same outcome.

“I have a niece coming up from Georgia today, she’s flying up with her boyfriend to go to the game with my brother in law,” said Randy Soucia. “I told her, the same thing that happened last Super Bowl is going to happen tomorrow night.”

Going into Sunday’s match up, the Patriots have won their last five games against the Falcons.

22News reporter Hector Molina will have a preview of Sunday’s game live from Gillette Stadium on 22News at 6:00 p.m.

You can watch Sunday’s game right here on 22News. Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m.