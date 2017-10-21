New England Short Track Showdown Returning To Loudon In 2018

THOMPSON, CT (WWLP) – Last Friday at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park during the Sunoco World Series Of Racing, Promoter Bob Guptill announced that the second annual New England Short Track Showdown will return to New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Saturday and Sunday June 23 and 24, 2018.

This will feature the Valenti Modified Racing Series along with the Granite State Pro Stock Series, Street Stock Showdown, and the North East Mini Stock Tour. Bob Guptill talked to 22News about the event for 2018.

“We’re really excited to work with the people at New Hampshire Motor Speedway once again David (McGrath) and Tom (Blanchette) and the entire crew has been great to us over there working with us getting the show scheduled early so we can let the teams know to prepare their cars, prepare their budget and come out and have the greatest short track race in New England.”

The event was held back on July 1 with the same four divisions that will race in next year’s event. Guptill learned a lot as it was the first ever event he promoted on his own without a track assisting him. They learned a lot of advertising things that could help them and help the teams going into year two for this event in getting stuff out there and being more of a presence throughout all the local short tracks to help out with the event.

Guptill told 22News that the event will be held on Sunday as opposed to Saturday where there is no conflicts. He feels the Sunday date will help a lot, where the drivers can practice on Saturday if they want but if they are on a local short track on Saturday night they can come over on Sunday and either watch the event and root on all their peers and all their fellow competitors or they can race themselves and fulfill a dream on racing the Magic Mile.

The first New England Short Track Showdown was a success. There was a huge presence in the grandstands as well as the garage area to show their support for local short track racing.

Mike Parks President of the Granite Pro Stock Series talked to 22News about returning to NHMS next year.

“We’re thrilled to be returning to NHMS. Last season we really didn’t know what to expect and we had a very good event. We had one motor issue that unfortunately collected three or four cars in turn one. Other then that incident we had a very good and clean event. This year everybody has a a good idea as to what to expect and we all should be way more prepared. From the race teams as well as our series, that was a first for all of us.” Parks Said

Mike O’Sullivan out of Springfield raced in the Granite State Pro Stock Series at the Magic Mile back in July. He told 22News it was just a neat experience overall to be able to run at Loudon. He remembers helping out former NASCAR Busch North Series driver Brad Bennett.

“We had so much when the tour came to Loudon. The garage areas were just a cool experience and having the cup guys there too was a really cool deal.” O’Sullivan Said

O’Sullivan told 22News overall it was just a really good opportunity for the Granite State Pro Stock Series overall.

“To be able to go to such a top notch facility as a short track series is nothing but good. To get to be able to showcase our cars at the facility is huge,” O’Sullivan Said

NASCAR will return to New Hampshire motor Speedway in July with the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series along with the NASCAR Xfinity Series NASCAR K&N Pro Series East and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour.

There will be another short track event in September with the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East and a first appearance in the United States by the NASCAR Pinty Series out of Canada