Mystic seal pups released back into ocean

(WTNH) – Four harbor seal pups were released back into the ocean on Friday in Rhode Island.

The pups had been at Mystic Aquarium’s animal rescue clinic since late May. They were rescued by Marine Mammals of Maine, before being transferred to Mystic. The seal pups are considered to have been abandoned shortly after birth, and were found in the area of Portland, Maine, malnourished and suffering from pneumonia.

Workers at Mystic Aquarium named the pups Flax, Larkspur, Sunflower, and Buttercup.

Following months of rehabilitation, the four pups, now approximately 4 – 5 months old, were deemed healthy and prepared for life at sea.

They all appeared pretty happy to be heading back into the surf.