Local foundation holds fundraiser to battle substance abuse

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The addiction crisis has affected countless families in western Massachusetts and one local foundation is working to make sure those families always have the resources they need.

The Michael Dias Foundation held their 6th fundraiser, in Ludlow Saturday.

The foundation’s mission is to make a difference in the battle against substance abuse.

The money raised Saturday will help support the foundation’s programs, which includes a sober house for men in recovery.

“It’s critical we have fundraisers like this because the disease of addiction is such an epidemic,” said Board of Directors Member Ed Perreault.

Maria Salvador, a Ludlow resident, told 22News, “We all know what’s happening with the addiction problem. It’s countrywide, and worldwide, and we’re hoping to make a difference.”

