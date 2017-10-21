Kids Preferred recalls musical toys due to choking hazard

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Kids Preferred is recalling multiple wind-up musical plush toys after receiving six reports of parts from the wind-up handle detaching from the toy.

The Consumer Products Safety Commission said that no injuries have been reported due to the detached handle, but it could cause a choking hazard for small children.

The recall includes Carter’s, Child of Mine, Guess How Much I love you and Just One You brands of wind-up musical plush toys. The toys have a metal wind-up mechanism that can be turned on, play music and were sold in a variety of animal characters and colors.

The model number and batch code are printed on the smallest white sewn-in label behind the care label:

Just One You Waggy Musical Kitty: Model number 66834

Just One You Waggy Musical Puppy: Model number 66835

Just One You Waggy Musical Owl: Model number 67058

Just One You Waggy Musical Giraffe: Model number 67059

Child Of Mine Waggy Musical Elephant: Model number 62279

Child Of Mine Waggy Musical Lamb: Model number 62280

Child Of Mine Dino Waggy Musical: Model number 62281

Child of Mine Giraffe Waggy Musical: Model number 62282

Carter’s Zebra Waggy Musical: Model number 61405

Carter’s Giraffe Waggy Musical: Model number 61406

Carter’s Puppy Waggy Musical: Model number 66806

Carter’s Owl Waggy Musical” Model number 67015

Carter’s Unicorn Waggy Musical” Model number 67115

Carter’s Monkey Waggy Musical: Model number 67116

Carter’s Bunny Waggy Musical: Model number 67117

Carter’s Lamb Waggy Musical: Model number 66804

Carter’s Elephant Waggy Musical: Model number 66805

Guess How Much I Love You Big Nutbrown and Little Nutbrown Waggy Musical: Model number 96814

The toys were sold at Carter’s, Target, Walmart and other stores nationwide and online from Jan. 2016-Aug. 2017 for between $11 and $20. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled toys, take them away from young children and contact Kids Preferred for a free replacement toy.