Families bypass trick-or-treating chaos at Forest Park Spooky Safari

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Halloween is still more than a week away but many families have already started their frightening festivities.

Hundreds of families went to the pre-Halloween event, at the Forest Park Zoo Saturday.

The annual Spooky Safari included many of the zoo’s exotic animals.

Parents told 22News, it’s a great event to take advantage of Halloween, without the chaos of trick-or-treating.

“I like to control the environment, I think it’s a safer way to go, he has a lot of fun being here, we go to the science center in Hartford, controlled spaces for trick or treating are the way to go.”

This year’s event included a candy trail, spooky story time, a costume contest, and raffle prizes.