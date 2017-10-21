Coca-Cola, Pepsi among major diet soda companies sued for false advertising

(WTNH) – Three of the biggest diet soda brands are under fire, accused of false advertising. Coca-Cola, Pepsi, and the Dr. Pepper/Snapple Group are facing proposed class-action lawsuits, which allege that the marketing of their diet sodas are “false, misleading and unlawful.”

The suits also claim the aspartame used in the sodas causes weight gain.

“Products that are marketed as diet products should be helpful in helping people lose weight, and these products are not helpful in losing weight. They may actually do the opposite,” said Jack Fitzgerald, lawyer for the plaintiffs.

The American Beverage Association says the lawsuits are without merit, and says the diet sodas have been repeatedly shown to help people manage their diets and weight.