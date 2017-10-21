BSH Home Appliances recall dishwashers due to fire hazard

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – BSH Home Appliances are expanding their recall on Bosch, Gaggenau, Jenn-Air and Thermador brand dishwashers due to a fire hazard.

The Consumer Product and Safety Commission said the company received five reports of the power cords overheating and causing fires resulting in property damage.

The recall expansion involves Bosch, Gaggenau, Jenn-Air and Thermador brand dishwashers sold in stainless steel, black, white and custom panel. The model and serial numbers are printed inside the dishwasher either on the top of the dishwasher inner door panel or on the side of the dishwasher panel.

The dishwashers were sold at appliance and specialty retailers, department stores, authorized builder distributors and home improvement stores nationwide and online from Jan. 2013-May 2015 for between $850 and $2,600.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dishwashers and contact BSH Home Appliances for a free inspection and repair.