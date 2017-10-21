Annual Out of the Darkness walk taking place Saturday morning

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – In the past this annual walk has taken place in Springfield but those supporting this cause will gather here in Agawam at School Street Park this year. Suicide is the leading cause of death in the U.S. yet it’s preventable.

One in five families will be affected by suicide. This fundraising walk supports the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s both local and national education and advocacy programs.

The greater Springfield Out of the Darkness Walk is one of more than 375 out of the Darkness Community walks being held nation wide this year. Last year this walk had nearly 800 participants and raised almost 60-thousand dollars.

More funds are expected to be raised this year. 22News anchor Ashley Afonso will be the emcee at today’s annual event.