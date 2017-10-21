Agawam Fire Department holds annual open house for families

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – All during the month of October, fire departments throughout western Massachusetts have been inviting the public to drop by.

The Agawam Fire Department held their annual open house Saturday, where many little kids met their everyday heroes.

Agawam Fire lieutenant Frank Matuszczak told 22News, “With the Agawam open house, its just a chance for the community to come by and see what we do. We give demonstrations with our Jaws of Life, and our stabilization stretch which is new this year, how we do vehicle rescues, and answer questions for the public.”

Kids enjoyed riding the tower ladder, which they safely rode beside with a firefighter – and of course, getting to wear their own firefighter hat.

The Agawam Fire Department has many goals for the public when they come to the open house, but there is one goal that stands out. That goal is to give a familiar face for the kids and families who came Saturday, if they were to ever see the firefighters in the future.

Junior Firefighter Ryan Lafountein explained the feeling he gets when he sees little kids get excited about being in the fire house. He told 22News,”It makes me happy, because I was on the engine one day and a kid waved to me, and I remembered that was me one day.”

Hopefully, a tradition that will carry on with other kids.