What questions do you have about breast cancer?

(WWLP) – In the United States, one in eight women will develop breast cancer. During this month dedicated to breast cancer awareness, 22News wants to help you to gain a greater understanding of this disease. Thursday, Oct. 26, during our 5, 5:30 and 6 p.m. newscasts, we will have medical professionals available to answer your breast cancer questions.

Please send us your questions through either reportit@wwlp.com or our WWLP-22News Facebook page.

Through early detection, knowledge and treatment advances, more and more women are surviving this disease. Fortunately, there are now more than 2.8 million breast cancer survivors. The knowledge you gain by asking a question and tuning into our newscasts may help either you or someone you love.