Westhampton students collecting items for victims of Hurricane Maria

WESTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Students in Westhampton have been collecting lifesaving items for victims of Hurricane Maria, and on Friday they got to hear from some nurses who just got back from the devastated island.

Two nurses from VA Central Western Mass are back home after being deployed to Puerto Rico for two weeks. They shared their life-changing experiences with fifth graders at Westhampton Elementary School who have collected more than 100 items for those in desperate need.

The fifth graders attentively listened, while realizing how the crucial supplies they’ve collected will benefit those in need.

“We have no idea how good we have it,” said Tim Moran, one of the nurses who deployed to the island. “I gave a woman a cold bottle of water and she cried. There were five people who were on ventilators, who absolutely needed to have electricity, and we were able to provide that for them.”

A majority of people on the island are still without electricity more than a month after the storm.

The fifth graders have been collecting items such as, baby wipes, toiletries, batteries and medical supplies to help provide Puerto Rico residents with some relief.

Several fifth graders also created bookmarks to help raise $115 to purchase additional supplies.