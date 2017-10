Wine, food, beer. and the Basketball Hall of Fame…What more can you ask for? Longmeadow UNICO President Kim Roche and Hall of Fame Vice President Paul Lambert came to tell us more about the Longmeadow UNICO Food, Wine, and Beer Tasting.

Host: Longmeadow UNICO Food, Wine & Beer Tasting

When: Saturday October, 21 2017

Where:Basketball Hall of Fame

1000 Hall of Fame Avenues in Springfield

About the Event:

22 local restaurants

40 Wines

4 Breweries

longmeadowunico.org