Transportation Committee to hold hearing on Springfield-Boston rail travel

BOSTON (WWLP) – A bill has been filed and is under consideration by the state’s Transportation Committee that would take a first step in the process of getting a rail from Springfield to Boston up and running.

The bill, sponsored by Longmeadow State Senator Eric Lesser, calls for the Massachusetts Department of transportation to conduct a feasibility study of rail access between Springfield and Boston.

Lawmakers are gearing up for a public hearing on the bill at the State House next week.

“We know what the situation is in western Mass,” Lesser told 22News. “Which is we can’t continue to lose jobs, lose investment, lose our young people to the red hot economies in the Boston area. We need to connect both ends of the state.”

Senator Lesser is providing transportation from Springfield to Boston for constituents who want to testify on the bill.

You can have your voice heard on the issue next Tuesday at 10 a.m. in Room A-1 of the State House.