Ted Christopher remembered at 55th annual Sunoco World Series at Thompson

THOMPSON, CT (WWLP) – Ted Christopher was remembered at the Sunoco World Series Of Racing this past weekend at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park. Christopher passed away back on September 16 after a plane crashed between North Branford/Guilford line in Connecticut.

Dave Sapienza out of Riverhead, NY did a tribute car in honor of TC. He told 22News that he and Christopher had become good friends.

” I always respected that I had the number in the weekly series and when he drove the tour he had the 36. I thought that was pretty cool so when I came to run the tour. The number wasn’t available. His owner still had it. It was registered but it was never used so I had to get his approval before NASCAR would give it to me so I had Teddy call up and speak to Eddie Whelan for me.” Sapienza Said

It was a month on Monday that the plane crashed happened. Sapienza still gets choked up thinking about it. He was riding down the street one day and had tears in his eyes thinking back to what they did and one thing they always did was play practical jokes on each other.

After the plane crash happened, everyone was still in shock. Sapienza wasn’t thinking right and his nephew was going through some pictures and he sent a text of the red 36 that Ted Christopher once drove and Sapienza’s nephew suggested to do the tribute paint scheme and wanted to do it when the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour went to Loudon last month and didn’t have enough time. After Loudon, Tommy and Danny Grasso got the car ready for Stafford and busted their butts and Billy Colton from Troyer Race Cars built the body. Brad Lafontaine from Northeast Race Car & Parts gave them the nerf bars. Duraflex gave them the hood. All the labor was done by the crew.

Sapienza knows that down the road it will take a long time for the pain to go away.

” I’ve lost friends before. It didn’t hit me like this. I’ve lost my parents and you know I might of shed a tear here and there but not like this. This was a heavy impact. It was more then losing a friend. It was just someone I looked up to. I kind of idolized him watching him throughout the years.” Sapienza Said

Sapienza’s favorite memory of Ted Christopher is when Ted called Sapienza the morning of the plane crash and when they spoke they had choice words for each other. Christopher asked Sapienza what he was up to and asked how the weather was. They talked for a few minutes and Christopher told Sapienza he was coming over and before they hung up, Christopher was like wait wait and he asked Sapienza if he had his shrimp. Everytime Christopher came to the race track, they would have shrimp, shrimp salad, or lobster and Sapienza said to Christopher “yea yea I got your shrimp.”

Woody Pitkat did a tribute car in the Sunoco Modified race. in honor of Ted Christopher. Pitkat told 22News that he and his Sunoco Modified car owner Stan Mertz were thinking about it at the same time when they we’re doing an appearance for a sponsor. They figured since the car was red to do the tribute. The design on the Sunoco Modified was like his Stafford car. Tom Abele from 32 Designs put together the decals for the car.

Pitkat always respected Christopher. Pitkat raced in the Late Models at Stafford and Christopher would help him out with that and then Pitkat moved up to the SK Modifieds. Pitkat and Christopher flew together to some of the races. He helped Christopher when he raced in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

Pitkat feels the pain will go away eventuatlly but doesn’t feel like its real life. He told 22News

” I think it feels like more when your at the race track that it sinks in and your realize alright hes not coming back but outside of racing and doing your everyday stuff during the week, You kind of forget about it because you are so busy but when you get back to the race track. Its like ok hes really not there.” Pitkat Said

During pre-race ceremonies on Sunday, Ted Christopher was honored with Sonny Richards award. His longtime friend Shawn Waddell accepted the award in his honor. A three wide salute was done before the start of the 30 lap Sunoco Modified race this past Sunday