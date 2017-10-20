State Police investigating stabbing in Westhampton

WESTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – State Police are investigating a stabbing in the Hampshire County Town of Westhampton.

Trooper Dustin Fitch told 22News that State Police Detectives connected to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office are investigating the stabbing.

Trooper Fitch said a victim was wounded in a house on North West Road a little after five Friday night.

That victim was taken to a hospital and was expected to survive.

There is currently no word on any suspects or arrests.

