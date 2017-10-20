State lawmakers attend summit on high-speed internet access

BOSTON (WWLP) – Pittsfield State Senator Adam Hinds said more than 60 legislators from around the country came together to overcome the barriers to accessing high speed internet, especially in rural areas.

Having access to high-speed internet is something many of us take for granted, but some western Massachusetts cities and towns lack broadband access.

Senator Adam Hinds discussed this issue with lawmakers at the 2017 Broadband and Cable Policy Summit hosted by the National Conference of State Legislators this week in Denver, Colorado.

Hinds told 22News that many other states are experiencing similar challenges as Massachusetts, including funding and implementation issues.

“Interestingly, a lot of folks were looking to Massachusetts because we’re in the middle of an ongoing process and a lot of them are just getting started,” Hinds said.

The town of Goshen recently received a $770,000 grant to design, engineer and construct a broadband network.