State Auditor looking to modernize regional school districts

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The state auditor wants to modernize how the state’s regional school districts are set up.

Under the proposed changes, regional school districts would have the power and authority to set policy, budget and determine educational programming.

A new study by State Auditor Suzanne Bump reveals several benefits for modernizing laws and regulations within regional school district structure.

Bump’s proposing towns in the regional school districts, establish a school committee with proportional representation from each member town.

The study highlights demographics, transportation, state policies and funding.

“It’s a real challenge to understand the state’s funding formula,” Michael Morrison told 22News. “It doesn’t take into account, in our community, larger towns and smaller towns, towns with universities in it and towns without. It’s really hard to figure out what a fair system is.”

State law provides towns options to regionalize public education, with the goal of reducing administrative costs.

Some of the benefits include, reimbursing 100 percent of transportation expenses, offering incentives to encourage communities to regionalize and encouraging more transparency.

The state currently has 58 regional school districts, which enroll more than $100,000 students in more than 170 communities.