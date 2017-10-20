Springfield’s CRRC looking to contract services of local businesses

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The CRRC rail car manufacturing plant in Springfield has put out the call for the services of smaller companies here in western Massachusetts.

State Senator Eric Lesser and Chicopee State Representative Joseph Wagner toured the MicroTek company, a non-profit manufacturer of custom made cables, in the Westover Industrial Park. The company employs a number of disabled workers.

“It’s a great opportunity for a business like this that really has a core social mission, which is helping people with disabilities enter the work force,” Lesser said. “So it’s a win win situation for everyone.”

Lesser said the Chinese-owned CRRC in East Springfield has shown an interest in contracting the services of MicroTek cables.