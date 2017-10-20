Salvation Army collects coats for those in need before winter

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Salvation Army of Holyoke held a coat drive Friday at The Holyoke Mall.

The drive was an effort to help those less fortunate stay safe and warm during the winter months. The Salvation Army collected coats for both children and adults.

“Who wants to stand out in the cold and freeze? Sears Assistant Store Manager Karen Mann asked. “Kids are standing at school buses, people are standing at buses. There’s homeless people out there. Coats keep them warm, warmth is safety.”

The drive also collected hats, gloves, scarves, and other items to help keep people warm this winter.

The Salvation Army of Holyoke serves Holyoke, Chicopee, South Hadley, and Granby.