Reminder! No left turns at Rt.9, Cross Path Rd intersection in Hadley

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hadley Police Department has placed an electronic message board reading “No Left Turn” at an intersection where they continue to see drivers disobeying the traditional traffic sign already in place.

Hadley Police Sgt. Mitchell Kuc said in a Facebook post that drivers who stop to take the forbidden left turn at the intersection of Route 9 (Russell Street) and Cross Path Road are backing up traffic and causing accidents. In one recent instance, Kuc said a driver waiting to make a left turn there was rear ended by another vehicle.

Kuc said officers have been monitoring the intersection, and reminding drivers that they are not allowed to take left turns there. Soon, however, Kuc said officers will start handing out citations.