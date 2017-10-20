Police searching for suspect in Boston Road shooting death

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News officers found 27-year-old David Pichardo with a gunshot wound to his chest just before 8:00pm Thursday night. He died at Baystate Medical Center.

No arrests have been made in what is now Springfield’s 14th homicide this year.

Mayor Domenic Sarno told 22News police know who they’re looking for. He said, “Police do have a suspect, and they will hunt that suspect down. And then we will move hopefully for the courts to have swift justice against this individual moving forward.”

Walsh told 22News Pichardo was likely targeted by the shooter.