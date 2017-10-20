Pathway to citizenship

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Undocumented immigrants face many challenges in their path to U.S. Citizenship. It can take years and thousands of dollars to become a U.S. Citizen. So many immigrants remain undocumented for years.

To become a legal U.S. citizen, you must be at least 18-years-old, speak basic English and be of good moral character. But there’s more to it than that.

Paul Gulla of Florence told 22News, “The vetting process is very stringent and I know it’s not an easy road and it can take many years.”

22News spoke with immigration lawyer Daniel Patrick Morrissey of Bacon Wilson Law Firm, about the process. “Someone who has been here illegally for more than, let’s say, 6 months faces a 3-year bar, where they are not allowed to come back into the country.” Morrissey adds. “Or a 10 year bar, if they’ve been here illegally for more than a year.”

An illegal immigrant can file an “asylum application,” if they’re fleeing their country out of fear. If a person is already in court proceedings, their removal order can be cancelled, but that requires you to be in the US for at least 10 years, and have a relative, who is citizen, sponsor you. They would also have to prove that relative would suffer extreme hardship if the immigrant was deported.

Another option is a “tourist visa,” where you apply thru your spouse, but only if they are a citizen.

There are three obstacles that can stop you from becoming a legal citizen. If you owe child support, you’re behind on your taxes or you have a criminal record.

According to ICE, that why 35-year-old Lucio Perez has been ordered to leave the country, citing “numerous convictions for misdemeanor offenses.”

He’s accepted sanctuary at Amherst’s First Congregational Church.

“I see it in the kids, the kids are terrified. I think that right now there’s a stoking fear. There’s not even an attempt to make people feel safe, its just the opposite,” said Gulla.

ICE sent 22News a statement describing Perez as an “ICE fugitive,” subject to arrest and deportation when encountered.