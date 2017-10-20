Orionid meteor shower peaks over the weekend

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you are up late Friday night or over the weekend you may want to look up at the night sky.

It’s the Orionid meteor shower and it will be peaking this weekend.

The Orionid meteor showers occur every year around this time when the earth passes through some of the debris from Halley’s Comet.

The best viewing will take place this weekend.

You’ll want to look in the direction of the constellation Orion which is best visible around 2:00 a.m.

“I’ve seen a meteor shower out on Mohegan Island a few years ago and it was really cool,” said Andrea Desharone. “So I will definitely be looking for it.”

At its peak, you may be able to see as many as 20 to 30 meteors per hour.

Of course, we’re hoping skies will be clear for viewing the Orionid meteor showers.