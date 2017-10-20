NOAA releases 2017-2018 winter outlook

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Once again western Massachusetts enjoyed another beautiful fall day with lots of sunshine and warmer than normal temperatures.

The Halloween stuff might still be out but you might want to soon be thinking about getting a snow blower.

Winter is just a couple of months away, and while the snow blowers are already out at Foster Farrar in Northampton most of the other winter products are not, just quite yet.

“Around Halloween, that should be about the end. The rakes are going away and we’ll be bringing out the shovels,” said Michael Stack the manager at Foster Farrar in Northampton.

On Thursday the National Weather Service released its winter outlook. Here in New England it’s calling for equal chances that we could see above, near or below average precipitation. It is looking wetter than normal just to our west.

The outlook is calling for warmer than average temperatures for us here in New New England this winter.

“I definitely prefer the warm, don’t like the cold. I walk everywhere so snow is no good,” said David Portelada of Northampton.

But some people are looking forward to seeing at least some snow this winter. “Just enough snow to enjoy that it is winter but not like multiple feet of snow,” said Nadav Desharone of Whately.

“Well I do snow plowing, so I like it,” said Gary Michaud of Florence.

Winter officially arrives on Thursday, December 21st at 11:28 a.m.