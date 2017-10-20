More than 1,000 people without power in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than one thousand people were without power early Friday morning after a car hit a utility pole in West Springfield.

West Springfield Police told 22News the car hit the utility police at the intersection of Amostown Road and Pease Avenue.

Eversource said 1,100 people were left without power for a few hours. 108 people still remain without power, but crews are working to restore power to everyone.

Eversource said power should be restored to everyone within the next few hours.

West Springfield Police said no one was hurt in the accident.

Eversource outage map.