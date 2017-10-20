Mom says facility shaved daughter’s head without permission

DRACUT, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts mother is looking for answers after her 7-year-old daughter’s head was shaved at a state-run facility for children with behavioral needs.

Denise Robinson’s daughter Tru resides at the Little Heroes Home in Dracut. Robinson says her daughter used to have long hair, but it was all gone on Sunday after she was taken for a haircut.

Robinson says she did not give permission for her daughter’s hair to be cut. The woman says staff told her the haircut was for hygiene purposes.

In a statement, the group home says a review is underway and appropriate action will be taken if necessary.

Robinson’s attorney says Tru is “very emotionally damaged,” and the haircut on top of everything “is really rough.”