Miles of backups due to crash on I-91 in Longmeadow

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Traffic is backed up over the state line due to a crash on Interstate 91 northbound in Longmeadow.

Trooper Couture of the state police barracks in Springfield confirmed for 22News that there is a crash on the northbound side of I-91, but he did not have additional information on vehicles involved or injuries.

Traffic backups begin just north of Exit 48 (Elm St/Route 220) in Enfield, and stretch for miles over the state line into Longmeadow, just before the curve.

You can track travel conditions in real time using our Live Traffic Map.