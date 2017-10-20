Marcotte Ford celebrates groundbreaking for new Holyoke facility

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Marcotte Ford dealership in Holyoke broke ground Friday for its new sales and service facility.

The $5-million building is near its longtime complex on Main Street in Holyoke. It will replace the Marcotte facility dating back to 1967.

President Mike Marcotte told 22News that the dealership has a history of mixing family with business. He said, “We have over 140 employees, and 10% of them are family members. It’s just amazing to see my grandfather started it in the 1960’s with 30 employees.”

When Marcotte’s new complex is completed by next summer, the auto dealership expects to increase its number of employees.