SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 27-year-old man was shot and killed on Boston Road in Springfield Thursday night.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to the chest just before 8:00 p.m. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center, but did not survive.

No arrests have been made in what is now the City of Springfield’s 14th homicide of the year. Walsh did say, however, that the victim was not a random target.