Man makes bedside confession in deadly New York fire

HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man accused of murdering his girlfriend by setting fire to their home now admits to the crime on camera. Police interrogated 22-year-old Derrick Guilder as he lay in his hospital bed saying he was the one who lit the fire.

“I set the fire,” Guilder said.

Guilder coming clean just days after a fire that killed his girlfriend Ashley Coltrain. “I got tired of everything.”

In the beginning of the questioning, Guilder is still holding back about the details of the fire.

“I heard it was the living room.”

Eventually admitting he used Coltrain’s mother’s obituary to start the deadly fire. “I just lit the newspaper on fire in the living room.”

Guilder continues to detail what happened next saying it didn’t take long for the smoke to consume the entire house.

“I panicked and she called 911 and asked what do I do and I said get low. I didn’t want her to die.”

“We’ve only got one side of it. And that’s all you’re ever going to get out of it.”

Tom Beebe lives two houses down from the home Guilder and Coltrain shared in Hudson Falls. “Somebody had to light it. If he said he did it then it had to be him.”

He says just days before the fire; he saw Guilder and Coltrain together. “She looked at me as I was coming down the road. She was almost looking for help.”

Beebe says the charred remains of the house are a reminder of what happened.

“It will be nice to see when it’s all gone. Some of the memories will be gone. I was yelling for her and I guess I saw, she was already gone,” Guilder said.

Police asking Guilder who he wanted to kill in the fire. “Everyone. Me, her, the ferrets. Just everyone. We could go up together like a big family.”

Guilder saying he was devastated when he found out Coltrain had died and apologized for what happened. “I’m extremely sorry, I wish it was me.”

Still, at the home in Hudson Falls, a memorial stands in memory of Coltrain.

Guilder is set to appear in court again on December 15th.