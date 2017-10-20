Local mental health agency awarded federal grant

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Clinical and Support Options was one of three agencies in the country awarded a federal grant to increase access to mental health services for victims of crime in rural areas.

Clinical and Support Options provides behavioral health services to more than 15,000 people a year in western Massachusetts. The agency supports many of their crime victims at their Center for Community Resilience after Trauma in Greenfield.

The money will allow them to increase staff there and provide more mental health services for victims of crimes.

“We know that it’s much harder for rural residents to get access to services, much less rural residents who are also victims of crime,” CEO Karin Jeffers explained. “We feel like this is a very necessary expansion and funding.”

Jeffers told 22News that crime victims participate in healing art services, receive individual support, and are linked to mental health services.

She also said that they serve more than 300 people each year at their CCRT, and that that number will increase with this funding.