Lawmakers negotiating compromise on ‘bump stock’ ban legislation

BOSTON (WWLP)—State lawmakers are currently hashing out differences between two pieces of legislation that would ultimately ban bump stocks in Massachusetts.

Following one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history, lawmakers are moving quickly to ban bump stocks, a device designed to increase the rate of fire for a semi-automatic rifle. Bump stocks were found on a dozen weapons of the man who murdered 50 people at a country music concert in Las Vegas this month.

“We need to make sure that doesn’t happen in Massachusetts and the way we do that is by banning these types of devices,” State Senator Eric Lesser (D-Longmeadow) said.

The Senate version bans the purchase or sale of bump stocks or trigger cranks that repeatedly activate a gun trigger.

The House version calls for up to 20 years in prison for modifying a gun to increase its rate of discharge.

A gun rights advocate said that, while most members don’t support the legislation, they prefer the Senate version, fearing the House plan goes too far.

“If I have a custom bolt job done, or if the bolt is foul then I clean it and it makes that action faster and smoother, you could literally be going to prison for 20 years because you made that bolt action rifle faster,” Executive Director Jim Wallace of Gun Owners’ Action League said.

“Obviously in the wake of Las Vegas, we want to make sure that the bump stock device is not available for people in Massachusetts, but I don’t think we want to limit firearms to the law abiding,” State Senator Don Humason (R-Westfield) said.

A compromise is being negotiated with the hope of having the legislation finalized by the end of the month.