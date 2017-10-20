I-91N on-ramp from South End Bridge closed for one month

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) -The I-91 North on-ramp from the Route 5/South End Bridge closed Friday for the next month.

MassDOT spokesman Patrick Marvin told 22News the ramp closure is necessary to allow crews to work on the ongoing highway and bridge resurfacing project.

The closure caused heavy traffic delays on East Columbus Avenue during the Friday morning commute. Drivers looking to get on I-91 North have to take a detour onto East Columbus Avenue, and continue onto the I-91N on-ramp at Interchange 9.

The closure is expected to last approximately one month.