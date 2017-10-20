Governor Baker submitted statewide proposal to host Amazon’s HQ2

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker has placed the entire state in the running to host Amazon’s second North American headquarters, as cities across the country try to lure the company to their area.

The Baker-Polito administration announced the statewide submission and proposal to host HQ2 on Friday in a news release sent to 22News. The proposal mentions highlights potential campus sites including Holyoke, Lee and Pittsfield.

“Massachusetts is a leading innovator and global community, with the nation’s top educational and research and development institutions and a talented workforce second to none,” Baker said.

Also on board with the idea are Senate President Stan Rosenberg (D-Amherst) and Springfield City Council President Orlando Ramos.

“Amazon will benefit from our best in the nation education system, world class institutions, and innovative economy to continue to grow their business while contributing to the fabric of our state,” Rosenberg said in the release.

Ramos told 22News earlier this month that the Springfield City Council wanted to submit a proposal of their own, in efforts to lure Amazon to the New England Knowlege Corridor, stretching from Amherst to Hartford, Connecticut. Springfield alone does not meet Amazon’s list of requirements for HQ2. The company says it has a preference for metropolitan areas with more than one million people.

Winning Amazon’s HQ2 would bring in about $5 billion of investment to the area and 50,000 jobs over the next decade or so. It is expected to be an equivalent to their Seattle headquarters, which boasts 33 buildings on its 8.1 million sq. ft. campus.

Amazon already has fulfillment centers in Fall River and Stoughton, as well as a research-and-development office in Cambridge, a robotics center in North Reading, and an office in Boston.

Baker submitted the statewide proposal on Thursday.

Read the full proposal below: