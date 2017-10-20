Gala held in support of Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of people celebrated the Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee at their Black Tie and Sneakers Gala.

200 people gathered for dinner and a silent auction to support the Boys & Girls Club at the Castle of Knights in Chicopee.

The club’s executive director, Jason Reed, told 22News they were hoping to raise $50,000 to support the club’s programs. He said, “This year we started a STEM program, which is something brand new for us, but obviously very important for youth today. We’re also bringing back our athletics program which we haven’t had for a couple years, so the funding that we’re able to raise tonight will support those programs in addition to some of the others that we have.”

This year’s gala recognized 105 years of providing services and programs for youth in Chicopee.