Elderly advocacy group discusses difficulties facing local seniors

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Many senior citizens in the Pioneer Valley are having a difficult time making ends meet.

An elderly advocacy group called the Mass Senior Action Council heard from seniors Friday at the Mason Square library in Springfield.

A new study revealed that six out of ten Massachusetts senior citizens living alone don’t have the income to meet their basic needs.

Johnetta Bayman of the Anti-poverty Agency told 22News, “The challenges would be should I eat, should I buy my medication, or should I have a roof over my head? Because these are all the major issues.”

Members of the Springfield City Council heard seniors call for passage of the Senior Affordable Health Care proposal currently being considered on Beacon Hill.