Celebrate East Longmeadow is a fun fall event for the whole family! The event is sponsored by the Rotary Club of East Longmeadow, local businesses, and nonprofit organizations. There will be food, drinks, bounce houses, tractor rides, pumpkin painting, a costume contest and parade, trunk or treat, touch a truck, and more. The Rotary club is hosting a free concert with the band Fever from 6 to 9PM. The wine and beer tent will be open from 4 to 9PM.

Celebrate East Longmeadow

12 – 9pm

Center Field, 39 Shaker Road

Free!

ELRotaryClub.org