HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – CareerPoint of Holyoke has contacted hundreds of Springfield area employers in an effort to hire Spanish speaking employees coming in from Puerto Rico.

CareerPoint Executive Director David Gedaire told 22News, he’s asking companies that have a history of hiring non-english speaking employees if they’d consider skilled job applicants.

Right now, CareerPoint expects an influx of about 1,000 new residents from the hurricane battered Island.

