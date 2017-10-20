As colder months creep in, take precautions when heating your home

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There are some things you should do to help keep you and your family safe as we head into the colder months.

Despite the warm fall weather we’ve been having lately, eventually the winter chill will be moving in. It’s important to take precautions when heating your home.

According to the State Fire Marshal, you should have your chimney inspected and your flue cleaned at the start of the heating season.

Make sure you have working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors installed in your home. And be very careful when using space heaters.

“It’s really keeping it away from objects, couches, furniture or any type of paper that’s flammable and just get the right type of space heater you need for that area,” said Michael Stack of Foster Farrar.

It’s also very important to plug space heaters directly into wall outlets and not into power strips or extension cords to prevent an overload that could cause a fire.

You probably won’t have to worry about turning on the heat anytime soon.