AIC welcomes 9 alumni into Athletic Hall of Fame

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – American International College has inducted nine alumni into their athletic hall of fame.

The Induction was part of the school’s homecoming weekend celebration.

The school honored former athletes from sports that range from Basketball to Wrestling.

While it’s former nine athletes were being honored, AIC’s Athletic Director told 22News that the celebration is something everyone take part in.

“This is great for not only the inductees, but the friends of the inductees, the teammates of the inductees to come back on campus and celebrate all the achievements of our great alums,” Mathew Johnson, AIC Athletic Director told 22News.

The former athletes who were inducted Friday night represent graduating classes that range from the 1960s to the 2000s.